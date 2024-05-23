The Memorial Day Food Deals You Won't Want To Miss
Long-winded shopping lists and laborious food preparation time can throw a wrench into your plans to relax over the holiday weekend, which can be especially frustrating if you have a day off. But an upcoming national holiday can mean only one thing — great deals from your favorite food brands. So, if you're planning to host a Memorial Day celebration or just want to treat yourself or your family to a delicious, fun meal, look out for a few food stores, restaurant chains, and even food delivery services that are gearing up for Memorial Day by slashing prices and running specials.
From burgers and wings to refreshing smoothies, these brands know how to set you up for the perfect Memorial Day weekend. While some of the following deals are Memorial Day-specific, others are running a bit longer to keep the party going as the spring breaks its way into summer. We've rounded up the best Memorial Day food deals you'll want to take advantage of, with some even helping out with gathering those cookout supplies like plates and napkins in addition to some delicious food.
Refreshing deals from Smoothie King
If you're looking for a tasty, refreshing way to cool down on Memorial Day, turn to Smoothie King for a discounted treat. In celebration of Memorial Day, Smoothie King is offering 15% off after you spend at least $10 on your order. This deal applies to all Smoothie King offerings but will only last Memorial Day weekend, from May 25 to 27. So make sure to enjoy these sweet savings, even just for a few days.
All-you-can-eat at Buffalo Wild Wings
There's no need to bust out the air fryer or whip up an oven-baked buffalo wings recipe this Memorial Day holiday because Buffalo Wild Wings has you covered. The wing chain is offering a special all-you-can-eat wings deal for diners for a limited time. For $19.99, all of Buffalo Wild Wings' delectable saucy or spiced boneless wings are available as all-you-can-eat only on Monday and Wednesday evenings, including Memorial Day Monday! And did we mention the deal also includes unlimited fries?
Great choices from Grubhub
If you'd rather not limit your options this Memorial Day, you can turn to Grubhub to order from many restaurants and get a sweet deal on the side. As part of its four-week Gold Days of Grubhub+ initiative, Grubhub is offering deals from a number of restaurants like 20% off orders over $25 from Panera, $5 off orders over $25 from Papa John's, and yes, even BOGO wings from the aforementioned Buffalo Wild Wings. This is only the latest Grubhub deal for its membership program, giving loyal customers special discounts for all their favorite restaurant chains. The deals kick off on Memorial Day and will last until June 2. It will include deals on non-food picnic essentials such as paper plates.
Discounted White Castle sliders
Thanks to White Castle, chowing down on some burgers is easier this Memorial Day. With a valid coupon, you can get $3 off any Crave Clutch of 20 sliders, making for a choice that's easy on the wallet when you need to feed a hungry crowd. The coupon is valid from May 25 to 27 in-store only, so make sure to get out to your nearest White Castle to get your fix of sliders. You can even look out for some delicious side items on the White Castle menu while you're there for a crowd-pleasing meal.