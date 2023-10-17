Grubhub Is Rolling Out Deals For Its First-Ever Membership Appreciation Month

Whether you're running low on groceries, you're feeling under the weather, or just aren't in the mood to dirty a ton of dishes to cook yourself a meal, there are food delivery services to come to the rescue. In recent years, food delivery apps have grown in popularity, especially during and after 2020, when many people relied on food deliveries while quarantining at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Research by PYMNTS found that the top three fastest-growing food delivery apps as of 2023 are DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub. Each company has rolled out benefits for loyal customers who subscribe to a monthly membership program, enticing them to use the apps for their delivery needs. And Grubhub's latest promotion promises to honor loyalty members for five weeks straight.

The delivery app's loyalty program, Grubhub+, costs $9.99 per month and includes benefits such as $0 delivery fees on food and groceries and exclusive promo deals at different restaurants. (If you're a Bank of America or Amazon Prime customer, you can get a free year-long trial of Grubhub+.)

In July, Grubhub announced that it was relaunching the loyalty program with extra benefits, including low service fees, donation matching to combat food insecurity in the U.S., and a 5% credit back program. To honor loyal members, Grubhub has revealed a month-long membership appreciation celebration full of deep discounts, perks, and rewards. Each week will feature a new theme full of exciting deals on different cuisines, beginning on October 17.