Grubhub Is Rolling Out Deals For Its First-Ever Membership Appreciation Month
Whether you're running low on groceries, you're feeling under the weather, or just aren't in the mood to dirty a ton of dishes to cook yourself a meal, there are food delivery services to come to the rescue. In recent years, food delivery apps have grown in popularity, especially during and after 2020, when many people relied on food deliveries while quarantining at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Research by PYMNTS found that the top three fastest-growing food delivery apps as of 2023 are DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub. Each company has rolled out benefits for loyal customers who subscribe to a monthly membership program, enticing them to use the apps for their delivery needs. And Grubhub's latest promotion promises to honor loyalty members for five weeks straight.
The delivery app's loyalty program, Grubhub+, costs $9.99 per month and includes benefits such as $0 delivery fees on food and groceries and exclusive promo deals at different restaurants. (If you're a Bank of America or Amazon Prime customer, you can get a free year-long trial of Grubhub+.)
In July, Grubhub announced that it was relaunching the loyalty program with extra benefits, including low service fees, donation matching to combat food insecurity in the U.S., and a 5% credit back program. To honor loyal members, Grubhub has revealed a month-long membership appreciation celebration full of deep discounts, perks, and rewards. Each week will feature a new theme full of exciting deals on different cuisines, beginning on October 17.
The Golden Days of Grubhub+ have some impressive deals lined up
For the first time ever, Grubhub+ members can take advantage of five weeks worth of deals to celebrate their loyalty to the food delivery app. According to the company's October 17 press release, the first week is all about pasta in honor of National Pasta Month, with offers such as 50% off cajun pastas at Chili's, $10 off orders $30+ at Noodles & Company, and more. Week two features deals on candy and food as customers gear up to celebrate Halloween.
Week three rings in National Sandwich and Chicken Sandwich Day with deals including a free Baconator with a $20 purchase from Wendy's and 50% off turkey and provolone sandwiches at Jersey Mike's with purchase. Week four offers discounts and free items from fan-favorite restaurants, including Panera Bread, Taco Bell, and Dunkin'. On the final week of the golden days of Grubhub+, new customers can get a 33% discount on a year membership, while existing members can secure a $10 credit for every $50 GrubHub gift card purchased, just in time for the holidays. If that isn't enough to keep fans excited, members can get a free Chipotle burrito during the final week of festivities.
To see the extensive list of offers available, check Grubhub's website for the full Golden Days lineup. From October 17 to November 22, customers have even more reasons to order takeout by taking full advantage of Grubhub+ member appreciation month.