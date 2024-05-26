Maize Vs Corn: Is There A Difference?

When you're strolling down the aisles of a store, you will surely find that corn pops up in a staggering selection of products (and not just popcorn). In 2022, the United States alone used nearly 12 billion bushels, the most in the world, per Statista. Despite its ubiquity, there is still some confusion over what to call the crop. Do you chow down corn on the cob or munch on maize? More importantly, is there even a difference between them?

Ultimately, maize and corn are the same crop, and the two terms only represent discrepancies in the way the English language is used around the world. In the United States, corn is the most commonly used word, while most other English-speaking nations call it maize. Both words have existed for some time, and though maize is closer than corn to what the crop was originally called, the word corn is sometimes used to specify the crop's food uses in countries that opt to call the crop maize.