The Dangerous Reason Life Savers Holes Were Ultimately Discontinued

For over 100 years, Life Savers has provided delicious candy in a wide range of beloved flavors and forms — from chewy gummies to hard sweets. Life Savers was famously derived from the hard donut-shaped candy resembling a life preserver and was first invented as an alternative to chocolate that wouldn't melt as quickly. While you are most likely familiar with this ring-shaped variety, one line you might not recognize is Life Savers Holes, and there's a reasonably shocking reason it's no longer gracing the store aisle.

Brightly calling with every color of the rainbow, Life Savers Holes were available in several catchy flavors like tangerine, sunshine fruits, outrageously fruity, and island fruits. There really was a taste to match any sweet mood. So what happened? It's unfortunately made the list of discontinued candies and gums, which could be attributed to several choking incidents with the packaging that led to a recall of the entire product line. There was an attempt to revive the line but to no avail, which led to its ultimate discontinuation.