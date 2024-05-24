What You Need To Know Before Substituting Vinegar For Lime Juice

If you've ever set out to make a recipe that calls for a bit of lime juice only to discover you don't actually have any in your fridge, vinegar can make an easy substitute. Like lime juice, vinegar is acidic, so in recipes that need the lime for acidity, this can work well.

The one thing to be aware of if you're going to use vinegar as a lime juice replacement is that you can't simply pour it in a 1:1 ratio. Vinegar is a stronger substance than lime juice, so if you're not careful, it can wind up leaving your dish with an overpowering flavor. As such, it's best to add less vinegar than lime juice to ensure you don't wind up throwing your recipe off. In general, a 1:2 ratio of vinegar to lime juice works when swapping this ingredient in. It's best to start with less and slowly add more as needed to ensure you don't overdo it on the acid.

What's more, some types of vinegar have tasting notes that can throw off your recipe, so the style you use in your dishes is important. Milder vinegars can get you the acidity you need without introducing unwanted flavors into your meal.