Here's What A Busser Typically Does In A Restaurant

From high-end restaurants to beloved hole-in-the-wall diners, service industry staff members are crucial to an enjoyable dining experience. While the waitstaff is rightfully considered the heroes of the dining industry, other workers also play vital roles in efficient operations. This includes bussers, staff members who ensure that tables are tidy for guests.

Bussers can have many responsibilities in restaurants, but their primary duty is removing dishes and other items from tables once guests finish with them. This ensures that servers can bring out new dishes as they're available while simultaneously keeping guests comfortable at their tables, which can fill up with clutter pretty quickly without the proper assistance. Bussers also help clean and sanitize tables between diners, which is essential from a health perspective. Among the many signs that you're in a dirty restaurant, poor bussing of tables is a clear indicator that an establishment leaves a lot to be desired when it comes to cleanliness.