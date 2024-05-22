Red Wine And Sweetened Condensed Milk Is A Truly Slept-On Drink Combo

When it comes to wine cocktails, refreshing is usually the name of the game. Just consider the refreshing combination of red wine and ginger ale, or the classic red wine sangria which features wine plus sliced fruit, juice, and a sweetening agent. But there's another red wine combo to consider: a cocktail consisting of red wine and sweetened condensed milk that's been making the rounds on social media. The alcoholic beverage is actually a play on the Espanhola, a Brazilian cocktail made with red wine, condensed milk, ice, and pieces of pineapple, all of which are blended.

For anyone new to the world of sweetened condensed milk, this ultra-thick substance is made by heating milk until much of the moisture evaporates. Condensed milk also features sugar, which increases the product's shelf stability, in addition to providing its characteristic sweet flavor. In Brazil, condensed milk is used in lots of beloved desserts, so it stands to reason that it would also appear in cocktails.