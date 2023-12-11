Red Wine And Ginger Ale Are All You Need For A Refreshing Spritzer

Red wine is one of the most ubiquitous of all alcoholic drinks, but most avid drinkers of this beverage never consider adding a thing to it. Still, red wine is versatile and pairs well with a lot of other beverages to create a delicious wine spritzer. One such mixture that we're surprised isn't more popular? Red wine and ginger ale.

This is a very simple wine spritzer to craft, and it's becoming more popular by the day because of its surprisingly good taste. The rich depth of red wine is complemented beautifully by the light and sweet flavors of ginger ale. (Even Harry Styles sings the praises of this particular combination in one of his songs.) Garnish this wine spritzer with some orange wedges or lime slices, and you've got yourself a super easy-to-make yet fancy-feeling beverage to indulge in.

Think of this drink as a unique take on a simple sangria, or even something akin to an alcoholic Shirley Temple. If you're not on board, see what those who have already tried this drink have to say.