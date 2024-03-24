The Spice Mistake To Avoid If You're Flavoring Drip Coffee

It doesn't take much effort to turn everyday routines into sumptuous rituals. Just as adding fresh citrus and fruit to tap water magically transforms it into spa water, adding spices to drip coffee can turn your caffeine dependency into a more flavorful, aromatherapeutic treat. Adding spices to your filter, rather than straight into your cup of coffee, is the best way to imbue your morning drip with subtle notes of your favorite flavors.

However, before you rummage through your pantry to get started, remember one important rule: Save the powdered spices for your baked goods and use whole spices for your coffee. Though convenient, the former can clog the basket of an automatic coffee maker. While this is less of an issue for manual pour-over rigs, powdered spices can still slow down the drip. On top of that technical issue, freshly crushed whole spices are more potent than pre-ground versions.