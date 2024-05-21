The Classic Dip Ingredient You Never Thought To Add To Hummus

When you add ranch powder to hummus, you don't need much. Start with just one packet of dry ranch seasoning to two 15-ounce cans of chickpeas you use. You can add another half or whole packet if you find the flavor isn't strong enough, but go slowly to make sure you don't overdo it.

Another thing to think about here is that ranch powder is dry. So, you may find that your dip becomes chunky and not as smooth as you were going for. You can get around this by adding a little water to the food processor as you blend. Similarly, if you don't eat it right away, the hummus can thicken up a bit. If this happens, you can pop it back in the food processor and incorporate a bit more water to get its creamy consistency back.

Speaking of not eating it right away, if you don't want to dip into your hummus immediately, you can store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator. It should last for up to a week, so you can break it out at a later date.