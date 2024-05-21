Give Fruit Salad An Elegant Upgrade With This Unexpected Pantry Staple

Salads come in many shapes, sizes, colors, and flavors. From classic mixed green medleys to yolky bowls of hard-boiled eggs and mayonnaise, the defining characteristics of what constitutes a salad are broad and open to interpretation. Among the infinite combinations you can put together to make a salad, one of the easiest and sweetest is a fruit salad. Although a simple melange of fruit is considered a salad, you can round it out with elegance by giving it a drizzle of olive oil — think of it as your salad dressing!

We'll be the first to admit that fruit salad kissed with olive oil sounds like a culinary anomaly, but it works better than you'd think. For starters, olives are a fruit themselves, so you're not straying too far from the core ingredients of the salad. The fruits typically used in a fruit salad are sweet, and by introducing olive oil, you invite a bright, savory, grassy, and slightly peppery depth of flavor that develops a more dynamic and complex palate. With its lush, velvety texture, olive oil also gives fruit salad a richer, silkier mouthfeel.

Some fruits like papaya, cantaloupe, kiwi, and mango boast fat-soluble vitamins — important vitamins that are stored in the body's fatty tissues. Because olive oil is a nutritious source of heart-healthy fat, introducing it to a fruit salad can aid in the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins. Delicious and nutritious, what's not to love?