Why Red Foods Are Traditionally Eaten On Juneteenth

Juneteenth has been celebrated since June 19, 1865, when Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced General Order No. 3, which proclaimed freedom for enslaved people in the Confederate state. Although Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation was delivered two years prior, freedom wasn't fully realized until the news was announced to the 250,000 remaining enslaved Texans. Now a federal holiday, Juneteenth celebrations center on Black community empowerment, prayer, music, dancing, drinking, and, of course, food. But it's not just any food that's passed around during Juneneeth celebrations — it's by and large red food. But why?

A large portion of Texas' enslaved population and their culture came from Africa and ethnic groups in the Yoruba and Kongo. In their respective homelands — which span Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Congo, and Angola – red is symbolic of transformation, spirituality, and empowerment; themes that embody freedom. In the slavery era, provisions were typically bland in color, which made enjoying vibrant foods a rare experience. Post-Civil War, Black Americans dyed their food with red-pigmented extracts from cochineal insects to imbue it with vibrancy.

Beyond cultural infusions of the color, many red foods are in season during June. From sweet strawberries to botanical hibiscus and refreshing watermelon, it's divine intervention that so much red produce is freshest during Juneteenth. From Black American ingenuity to African symbolism and seasonal freshness, the color red is intertwined with Juneteenth. Luckily, there's plenty of sustenance to choose from.