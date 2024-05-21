Why Red Foods Are Traditionally Eaten On Juneteenth
Juneteenth has been celebrated since June 19, 1865, when Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced General Order No. 3, which proclaimed freedom for enslaved people in the Confederate state. Although Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation was delivered two years prior, freedom wasn't fully realized until the news was announced to the 250,000 remaining enslaved Texans. Now a federal holiday, Juneteenth celebrations center on Black community empowerment, prayer, music, dancing, drinking, and, of course, food. But it's not just any food that's passed around during Juneneeth celebrations — it's by and large red food. But why?
A large portion of Texas' enslaved population and their culture came from Africa and ethnic groups in the Yoruba and Kongo. In their respective homelands — which span Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Congo, and Angola – red is symbolic of transformation, spirituality, and empowerment; themes that embody freedom. In the slavery era, provisions were typically bland in color, which made enjoying vibrant foods a rare experience. Post-Civil War, Black Americans dyed their food with red-pigmented extracts from cochineal insects to imbue it with vibrancy.
Beyond cultural infusions of the color, many red foods are in season during June. From sweet strawberries to botanical hibiscus and refreshing watermelon, it's divine intervention that so much red produce is freshest during Juneteenth. From Black American ingenuity to African symbolism and seasonal freshness, the color red is intertwined with Juneteenth. Luckily, there's plenty of sustenance to choose from.
Best red foods to enjoy for Juneteenth
Although red food is central to Juneteenth celebrations, it's specifically cookout foods that dominate the ruby-tinted menu. After all, what's better than barbecued meat and juicy, refreshing fruits under the scorching June sun? Although not cherry red, barbecued meats like brisket burnt ends and pork ribs have a red tint. Pair them with a deep purple barbecue sauce, and you've got a base of red-adjacent foods that blend so seamlessly with bright-red foods that you won't even notice the difference in shades.
For sides, you can never go wrong with some Louisiana-style red beans and rice. When it comes to snacks, look to red seasonal produce. Cherries, strawberries, watermelon, raspberries, and tomatoes are some of the fruits that are freshest in June. Freeze and mold them into a watermelon sorbet, bake them into a summer cherry pie, or enjoy them as they come.
Not everything on the plate has to be red. Another go-to Juneteenth food is deviled eggs, which are obviously not red. But by dusting them with a classic deviled egg fixing like paprika, you have a rich, decadent finger food dusted red — bonus points for topping them with pickled red onions. Whatever you do, don't forget the quintessential Juneteenth dessert: red velvet cake. Between these entrees, sides, snacks, and sweet treats, you'll have a bountiful spread of Juneteenth food that pays homage to the Black Americans and Texans emancipated in 1865.
Best red drinks to enjoy for Juneteenth
What's a multi-course celebratory meal without some beverages to wash it all down? It's not just crimson food that's served on Juneteenth – it's drinks, too. In fact, "red drink" is the official libation of Juneteenth. Before their enslavement, many foodies from West Africa fashioned beverages made with hibiscus. When they were displaced to regions where hibiscus wasn't fruitful, they relied on ingenuity to recreate the bravado of their homeland's red-tinted beverages. Today, that ingenuity is translated into many refreshing forms.
An iced hibiscus tea is a classic option. Fragrant, floral, and sweet, this flowery tea is equal parts refreshing and historic. For something sugary, syrupy, and bubbly, grab a liter of Big Red and pour it into your favorite red glassware. Craving something spiked? Blend and strain watermelon over ice and add a shot of tequila and a dash of lime. The spicy sting of tequila is softened by the thirst-quenching essence of watermelon and jazzed up by the sour citrus twist of lime. If all else fails, pour yourself an easy glass of chilled red wine.
June 19th is one of the most important, pivotal dates in American history that marked the beginning of a liberated cultural zeitgeist for Black American communities. As fun and colorful as it is, celebrating Juneteenth with red food and beverages is also a meaningful tribute to the resilience, heritage, and enduring spirit of Black Americans.