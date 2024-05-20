The History Of Pit Barbecue Goes Back Further Than You Think

Pit barbecue is one of the great North and Central American cuisines, with America sporting plenty of influential barbecue pitmasters and personalities (not to mention Dr. Howard Conyers working to uphold authentic Black barbecue traditions). Pit barbecue is less a cuisine than an experience, and all the regional barbecue styles mean each of those experiences is unique. But despite its modern areas of prevalence, pit barbecue wasn't invented in Texas; its real history goes back much, much farther, as in literal millennia.

Pit barbecue is one of the oldest food styles still in use — if not the very oldest. The general method of pit barbecue has been around for upward of 300,000 years; the evidence indicates that the methods involved in cooking this way have long predated recorded human civilization. It's likewise important to note that not all barbecue is pit barbecue; the term refers to a specific type of cooking.