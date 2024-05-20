The In-N-Out Sauce Fact That Proves Some Recipes Are Timeless

"If it ain't broke, don't fix it." A phrase that more restaurants and fast food chains should consider before altering their menus and recipes. The label "new and improved recipe" is more often met with disappointment than enthusiasm from fans who have come to expect a certain taste and consistency from their favorite chains. However, there are many reasons why a restaurant might make alterations to their recipes – stock shortages, rising prices, and even ease of production, especially amongst fast food chains that need to churn out a large number of food items in a very limited amount of time. Very few restaurants are serving the same exact recipes made way back in the day, which makes In-N-Out all the more unique.

In-N-Out has made very little changes to how it prepares and presents its very limited food offerings, from the way the french fries are cut down to the tiny details in its sauce recipe. In fact, In-N-Out's burger sauce has been made the exact same way since the first restaurant opened its doors in 1948. The flavor is simultaneously creamy and tangy, with crunchy bits of savory dill pickle in what many assume to be a mayonnaise and tomato-based sauce, although the exact recipe is still unclear. While fans are glad that the fast food chain has not made any changes to its iconic sauce, curious burger lovers may never know exactly what it takes to make the zesty spread since In-N-Out has kept that secret safely under wraps.