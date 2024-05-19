The Expensive Salad Mistake We All Make When Shopping For Ingredients

Salads aren't just side dishes. With the right ingredients, a salad can be transformed into a tasty and filling meal, perfect for a hearty lunch or dinner. Despite their benefits, salad creation can get costly. Keep in mind that grocery prices remain high due to the lingering effects of the pandemic, and certain types of fresh vegetables can be too expensive for some families. Fortunately, there's a surprisingly straightforward way to enjoy salad without breaking the bank.

When you're shopping for salad ingredients, only purchase as much as you need for a specific serving size. For example, avoid buying bags of greens and instead purchase the exact amount of lettuce (or spinach or arugula) that you'll need for the meal. If you're incorporating a protein such as chicken, consider how much you'll need to satisfy yourself and anyone else you're cooking for. You can combine this frugal approach with other effective cost-saving tactics, such as a meal-planning strategy that reduces your grocery bill by focusing on sale items.