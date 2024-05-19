Why You Should Use Both Baking Soda And Powder To Make Cookies

When setting out to bake your favorite cookie recipes you've probably noticed that most call for either baking soda or baking powder. Both of these ingredients are leavening agents that help your cookies rise and achieve the right texture. At the same time, they help to tenderize the baked goods.

But don't get fooled into thinking they're same thing. Baking soda, or bicarbonate of soda, is a base, which means it has a high pH. In order for it to actually work in your cookies, it needs to react with an acid. That's where baking powder comes in — this ingredient consists of baking soda plus an acid, typically cream of tartar.

So, how does all that affect your cookies? In short, baking soda leads to spreading and baking powder leads to rising. When you combine the two, you get the best of both worlds — a cookie that's golden brown, but not too tall and cakey, or too thin and chewy. The perfect texture.