Here's What Bobby Flay Really Thinks About Pairing Fish And Cheese

Acclaimed chef and TV figure Bobby Flay is always happy to provide cooking tips to help less seasoned chefs hone their skills. According to a TikTok clip, Flay also has some sage advice for those mulling a cheese and fish pairing, which is a notion that's frowned upon in certain circles. As explained by Flay, "Sometimes it makes sense" to incorporate cheese into fish dishes. However, the chef also stated, "It depends on what kind of cheese you're talking about."

Flay recommends pairing fish with cheese with dry textures and salty flavor profiles; specifically, Parmigiano Reggiano and pecorino. For the uninitiated, Parmigiano Reggiano is beloved for its balance of sweetness and saltiness, while pecorino has grassy notes that give it an earthier profile. These cheeses are particularly effective in pasta dishes containing seafood, as they offer a nice counterpoint to the flavors. Of course, cheese selection will naturally vary according to the specific type of fish preparation you're serving.