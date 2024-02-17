Why You Should Be Using Aquavit For A Better Bloody Mary

Aquavit is the national liquor of Scandinavia — in fact, it's so beloved that it's believed to have healing qualities. The word aquavit literally means "water of life," and it was used as a curative during the Black Death. While it probably didn't have much effect on the bubonic plague, at least it lifted the spirits of people during one of the darkest, most depressing periods in European history?

While Americans have been using aquavit in cocktails (like the French 75 and negroni) for a while now, the liquor is particularly suited to bloody marys because it's crafted to complement pungent Nordic flavors such as pickled herring and ripe cheeses. Do you think it's going to fold when put up against even the most assertive bloody mary additives, like anchovy paste or horseradish? Not a chance. Aquavit's flavorings depend on the region, so it's a good idea to familiarize yourself with the different styles: the Danes are fond of dill, coriander, and caraway; the Swedes prefer fennel; while Norwegians opt for something altogether more aromatic, using adjuncts like star anise and citrus peel, and aging their aquavit in oak sherry barrels. While a good Norwegian aquavit would serve as a delightful aperitif, its flavor profile might actually make for an unusual bloody mary.