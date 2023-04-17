Water Recipes: TikTok's Latest Trend That Has Us Puzzled

If you're a regular on the popular social media app, TikTok, you're used to seeing countless food and drink trends circulating the social community. Those of us who approach the trendy app with a lighthearted attitude can see the entertainment value behind the more ridiculous and extreme fads that enter and exit the food space. Still, there are some social media users who truly take these odd recipes guaranteeing weight loss and/or tasty results to heart. Beyond the TikTok food trends of 2022 that can't be unseen, there have been many questionable drink trends that have emerged over the last year as well.

Who can forget the "healthy Coke" trend of balsamic vinegar and sparkling water? Or when instant coffee and lemon juice became the magic potion for weight loss? While vinegar soda has been outed for tasting disgusting and lemon coffee has been debunked by health professionals, new trends continue to grow. The latest on the scene is an assortment of water recipes found under the guise WaterTok. While we all need water to survive, some people prove to be more psyched about downing regular old water than others. For those who struggle to drink the recommended amount, certain social media users claim you can make water delicious with just a few additional ingredients. But these loaded waters may have you scratching your head as far as your health is concerned. Before getting into the questionable attributes of these ingredients, what are these water recipes exactly?