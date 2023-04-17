Water Recipes: TikTok's Latest Trend That Has Us Puzzled
If you're a regular on the popular social media app, TikTok, you're used to seeing countless food and drink trends circulating the social community. Those of us who approach the trendy app with a lighthearted attitude can see the entertainment value behind the more ridiculous and extreme fads that enter and exit the food space. Still, there are some social media users who truly take these odd recipes guaranteeing weight loss and/or tasty results to heart. Beyond the TikTok food trends of 2022 that can't be unseen, there have been many questionable drink trends that have emerged over the last year as well.
Who can forget the "healthy Coke" trend of balsamic vinegar and sparkling water? Or when instant coffee and lemon juice became the magic potion for weight loss? While vinegar soda has been outed for tasting disgusting and lemon coffee has been debunked by health professionals, new trends continue to grow. The latest on the scene is an assortment of water recipes found under the guise WaterTok. While we all need water to survive, some people prove to be more psyched about downing regular old water than others. For those who struggle to drink the recommended amount, certain social media users claim you can make water delicious with just a few additional ingredients. But these loaded waters may have you scratching your head as far as your health is concerned. Before getting into the questionable attributes of these ingredients, what are these water recipes exactly?
Watertok explained
If you've been experiencing headaches, dry skin, and other signs you don't drink enough water, a select group of social media influencers on TikTok may be enticing you with their homemade water concoctions found under the ever-growing hashtag #watertok. If you're assuming these social media users are jazzing up their H2O with lemon slices and mint you can think again. Instead of natural infusions, this ever-growing group of influencers is adorning their daily water glasses with sugar-free syrups and branded flavor packets from companies like Nerds, Starburst, and Sunkist. Among the array of buzzworthy variations to choose from, you can find recipes for birthday cake water, fuzzy navel water, and yes — even water flavored with bubble gum.
@takingmylifebackat42
BUBBLEGUM WATER💗💗TAG ME WHEN YOU MAKE IT! #water #recipe #hydration #drinkwater #flavoredwater #WATERTOK #weightloss #yummy #drink #drinks #fitnessmotivation #goals #fit #weightlosscheck #positivevibes #h2o
While this new trend has funneled excitement into the boring task of drinking water for some, it has also come with the underlying premise that you can experience loads of guilt-free flavor without excess calories. Not only have people been adopting the new trend to maintain or lose weight, but certain people are going a step further by trying to replace their soda-drinking habits with these caffeine-infused flavor packets.
@beccers_gordonn
Replying to @m_brinn21 trying caffeine in my water!! Come with!! #watertok #caffeine #gaststaion #skinnysyrups #walmart
Even though many people are jumping on this new trendy bandwagon, there are many people who claim these waters are basically the same as diet soda or juice. This argument has created a huge divide over the WaterTok trend. Even though these "refined" water concoctions house zero calories, they aren't necessarily healthy.
Sugar-free syrups and flavor packets aren't exactly good for you
Adding extra ingredients to water may not seem like a big deal. But the heavy assortment of syrups, powders, special tumblers, and metal straws make the entire WaterTok trend seem extreme considering all of this pertains to one person's daily water intake. The confusing part remains: with all these additives, are these newly refined mixtures still water?
The answer may vary based on who you're talking to but there is still some underlying truth regarding the use of artificial sweeteners. While it may be true that sugar-free substitutes have not been linked to long-term health problems in humans, Mayo Clinic confirms artificial sweeteners aren't recommended for long-term consumption. Even though sugarless powders and syrups may promote weight loss and increase water consumption for some, diabetes educator, Debra Nessel (via Women's Health), confirms nothing will promote weight loss and a healthy body more than the natural flavor enhancers found in various herbs and fresh fruit.
Adding one of the 10 fruits that benefit your body when added to water will not only taste great, but give your body an extra dose of essential vitamins and electrolytes, ultimately promoting your body's energy production. If you want to give this new TikTok fad a try, go ahead. But in the long run, your life might be less cluttered (and your taste buds less altered) if you just add a few blackberries and some mint to your next glass of water.