Pepperidge Farm Milano London Fog Cookie Review: Will These Earl Grey Treats Brighten Up Your Foggy Day?
Pepperidge Farm has long been synonymous with quality and taste. The brand's latest creation, the London Fog Milano, promises to elevate the cookie experience to new heights. Inspired by the sophisticated flavors of the classic London Fog tea latte, these cookies boast a delightful fusion of aromatic Earl Grey tea, creamy vanilla, and rich chocolate.
As a connoisseur of fine treats, I was ready and willing to explore the nuances of this enticing offering. With each bite, I aimed to uncover the perfect balance of flavors and textures of which Pepperidge Farm is renowned. In addition to my tasting notes, I also dug up some helpful info about cost, nutrition, and where you can find these creative innovations.
Join me as I navigate the realm of Pepperidge Farm's Limited Edition London Fog Milano Cookies, unraveling their allure and uncovering the secrets behind their delectable charm. You never know, they might be your new favorite!
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.
What do London Fog Milano Cookies taste like?
Having completed an ultimate taste test of all the Milano flavors in the past, I was excited to try the brand's new option. While a London Fog drink has bitter and floral hints of Earl Grey tea mixed with sweet foamy milk, I didn't find all of those flavors in the cookies.
The majority of the profile tasted like an original Milano, with that signature cookie flavoring and chocolate middle. There was an addition of white filling layered on the chocolate that definitely had vanilla mixed in, as I assume its aim was to mirror the foam from the drink.
While I did find faint hints of vanilla on the front end, with more notes lingering in the aftertaste, the Earl Grey was still missing in action. However, the more I ate, the more floral tea notes I found within the profile, but they were quite subtle. You really have to look for them. Still, there was no bergamot, which is the essence of Earl Grey.
My verdict: These cookies taste great, but they don't exactly taste like a London Fog or Earl Grey tea. However, pair a cookie with a sip of the drink, and man, I think these guys are onto something special. There is a clear complement between the drink and the cookie that's worth exploring.
Nutritional information for London Fog Milano Cookies
The London Fog cookies are your run-of-the-mill Milanos with 140 calories per two cookies. They feature 10 grams of sugar with 17 grams of carbohydrates — a pretty standard nutritional profile for a decadent treat from Pepperidge Farm.
Regarding ingredients, what I find truly interesting is that there is no mention of tea or anything that seems to mirror the taste of Earl Grey on the list. Maybe that's why the flavor seems nonexistent to me, but in any case, it was nice to see no artificial preservatives in the lineup. The rest of the ingredient list is another standard collection of baking necessities for packaged cookies. Like any sweet treat, they are sugary and lacking nutritional value. But hey, I'm not looking for health and wellness when it comes to my cookies.
Where to buy London Fog Milano cookies and how much they cost
This limited edition item from Pepperidge Farm will be featured at most big-name grocery stores and all-purpose stores like Target. While they are currently listed on Target's website for $3.99, prices may vary by store and state.
In general, Milanos can be found at other big-name stores for as much as $5.09 a bag for some of the more exotic and seasonal flavors, so my guess is that these limited-edition cookies will land around the same dollar amount. Check your local stores for more details.
Final thoughts
Overall, I have nothing negative to say about these cookies. They bring that signature Milano taste and texture to the table with subtle hints of vanilla and nuanced floral notes. While these cookies aren't screaming Earl Grey or owning the essence of a London Fog, there are subtle notes of complexity that pair well with the actual drink.
What I've learned from this experience is that I enjoy a London Fog tea latte (yes, it was my first one), and these cookies are the perfect compliment to my new-found beverage joy. I definitely recommend giving these a try, especially if you enjoy a good Earl Grey cookie or drink. And if you're already a fan of Milanos, then your day just got a little better with a new option to try. Get them while they last!