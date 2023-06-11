Deep-Fry Angel Hair Pasta For A Unexpectedly Delicious Dessert

When the meal is nearly over and the dessert menu comes out, there's one thing you can usually expect won't be on it: pasta. Normally reserved for the main part of the meal, it's hard to picture how pasta can play a role in the traditionally sweet final course. But the truth is that pasta absolutely deserves a spot on the dessert list, especially if it's deep-fried.

Deep-fried angel hair pasta, or pasta fritta alla Siciliana, is a dish that transforms the thin pasta strands into something completely different — a delicate final course that offers a rich sweetness. While pasta for dessert may seem unexpected, it's actually fairly common in Italy, including variations of fried pasta. If fried pasta sounds like something worth trying, we have good news: it's an easy, decadent treat to add to your repertoire and impress your friends and dinner guests with. Think of it as the more sophisticated cousin of fried dough.