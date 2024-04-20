Give Your Bloody Mary A Blast Of Flavor With This Pungent Ingredient

If you're after a hearty drink that kills your hangover and is full of fresh, savory flavor, there's nothing quite like a perfect bloody Mary. The popular brunchtime beverage is brimming with the boozy bite of vodka and the acidic taste of tomato juice. Plus, they're highly customizable, with tons of additional seasonings and sauces you can add to give them a boost of flavor (not to mention the more outlandish accouterments, like burgers and cheese curds or entire fried chickens).

One pungent ingredient that will take your basic bloody to new heights is fish sauce — which, yes, is made from fish. This punchy condiment is often made with fermented anchovies, though it can feature other types of seafood as well. It's often featured in Asian cooking, including in South Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, and Filipino recipes. Although fish sauce might sound like it would add an oceanic flavor to your drink, it doesn't actually taste, well, fishy. Instead, it adds a salty, umami punch to your drink with just a slight touch of sweetness that accentuates its other ingredients.