The Panera Drink Hack That Gets You More Bang For Your Buck

Panera ranks among the nation's healthiest chain establishments thanks to its selection of wholesome menu items. The restaurant also offers substantial beverage offerings including soda, as well as many varieties of iced tea, lemonade, and coffee. When you're dining at Panera and feeling particularly parched, you may be tempted to order the largest size of beverage they offer. However, it's possible to quench your thirst while still ordering a small (and thus saving yourself some money). Thanks to Panera's generous free refill policy, customers can replenish their drinks numerous times.

Keep in mind that this hack will only work with beverages you can access from the self-serve station when dining in-store. Other types of beverages, such as the restaurant's charged lemonades, must be ordered from the counter via a Panera staff member. In the event you want unlimited portions of these and other Panera drinks, you'll need to go a different route.