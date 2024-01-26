Why Some Chefs Say To Skip The Ketchup On Your Burgers

The classic American cheeseburger is typically topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, mustard, and ketchup. Ketchup and mustard, along with mayonnaise, are the go-to burger condiments for many people. If you're not a burger aficionado, you may find it strange to learn that putting ketchup on a burger is a controversial choice for many people. Though it's not an unusual topping for a burger, some culinary experts, including chefs, advise against putting ketchup on burgers.

Critics point out that the overall sweetness of ketchup doesn't support the savoriness of beef. While contrast does add depth to the dish, they argue that tomatoes by themselves already do an admirable job of lifting a burger's flavors. Add ketchup into the mix, and you swing the pendulum too far into the other direction for their liking.

In an interview with Grub Street, Chef George Motz advised against putting ketchup on your burger, calling it "one of the biggest burger faux pas." Motz argued that ketchup doesn't work well to support beef, and while it may seem like ketchup was always part of a classic burger, the original recipes didn't include the condiment. "It was introduced by some of the fast-food chains in the '50s to get kids interested in eating burgers," he said. "The original American hamburger only came with a few basic elements: mustard and pickles — and if you wanted onions, you got onions."