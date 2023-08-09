Totino's Orange Chicken Pizza Rolls Are Making Their Supermarket Debut

Totino's, already famous in the frozen pizza market, has been embracing its status as the creator of the perfect gamer snack – pizza rolls. These little bite-sized snacks are easy to cook and eat while gaming, making them ideal for hobbyists and competitive gamers alike. Now, to lean into this lucrative market even further, Totino's has announced that it is taking pizza rolls to the next level by offering a new flavor explicitly designed for gamers: Orange Chicken Pizza Rolls.

A combination of sweet, sour, tangy, and crispy, Totino's Orange Chicken Pizza Rolls feature a fiery orange sauce and were created in partnership with FaZe Clan, a famous competitive gaming team with over 40 international trophies. The launch of Orange Chicken Pizza Rolls follows last year's release of Buffalo Style Chicken Pizza Rolls and seems meant to continue the trend of developing fun flavors that appeal to gamers. According to a representative from Totino's, "We knew we had to create something extra special next that would not only excite our fans' taste buds but also perfectly complement the rush of gaming."