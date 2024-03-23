The Telltale Sign Your Blue Cheese Has Gone Off

You don't want to see mold in many foods, like a container of yogurt or a bunch of fresh tomatoes on the vine, and one of the key indicators that cheese has gone bad is when blueish moldy spots begin to appear. But your blue cheese is the delicious exception to this rule. Those branches of blue-green veins twisting their way through a hunk of blue cheese are Penicillium mold spores, safe to eat and necessary for giving blue cheese its distinctive taste.

For hard cheeses, you can easily slice off or cut away a speck of mold and consume the rest of the cheese. But for soft cheeses, particularly blue cheeses, once unintended mold has appeared, it's time to toss out the cheese. The mold you don't want to see in blue cheese looks drastically different from the blue-green mold spores you do want. Look out for fuzzy mold, darker in color, usually black or grey. Yeast may also appear in more yellow or pink colors that look slimy. These indications will help you distinguish the bad mold from the good mold on your blue cheese.