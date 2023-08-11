Frozen Chicken In Air Fryer Increases Salmonella Risk

Once you try an air fryer, you will likely be hooked. These devices can cook food in half the time of a regular oven and close to the amount of time of a microwave, but with better results. Chicken skin gets crispy, frozen chicken tenders are revived, and it can create crispy browned bits on just about anything with far less fat than regular frying. However, there could be some safety issues with air fryers depending on what you are cooking. Recently, the CDC released the results of a survey that showed people using appliances other than ovens, like air fryers, to cook some frozen chicken products could be at risk of contracting salmonella.

The survey highlighted partially cooked frozen stuffed chicken products, such as chicken stuffed with broccoli and cheese or chicken cordon bleu, as a significant problem. The survey asked over 4,000 people what they used to cook these products, and more than half responded that they often used an air fryer, microwave, or toaster oven instead of a conventional oven. The issue with these stuffed chicken products is that they are partially cooked to set the breading and then frozen, which doesn't kill any potential salmonella. While the packaging provides instructions for proper oven cooking, it does not include guidelines for cooking using other appliances. Consequently, cooking times vary significantly by appliance, leading to the possibility of undercooked products that are unsafe to eat.