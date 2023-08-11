Frozen Chicken In Air Fryer Increases Salmonella Risk
Once you try an air fryer, you will likely be hooked. These devices can cook food in half the time of a regular oven and close to the amount of time of a microwave, but with better results. Chicken skin gets crispy, frozen chicken tenders are revived, and it can create crispy browned bits on just about anything with far less fat than regular frying. However, there could be some safety issues with air fryers depending on what you are cooking. Recently, the CDC released the results of a survey that showed people using appliances other than ovens, like air fryers, to cook some frozen chicken products could be at risk of contracting salmonella.
The survey highlighted partially cooked frozen stuffed chicken products, such as chicken stuffed with broccoli and cheese or chicken cordon bleu, as a significant problem. The survey asked over 4,000 people what they used to cook these products, and more than half responded that they often used an air fryer, microwave, or toaster oven instead of a conventional oven. The issue with these stuffed chicken products is that they are partially cooked to set the breading and then frozen, which doesn't kill any potential salmonella. While the packaging provides instructions for proper oven cooking, it does not include guidelines for cooking using other appliances. Consequently, cooking times vary significantly by appliance, leading to the possibility of undercooked products that are unsafe to eat.
How to safely cook chicken in an air fryer
To safely cook chicken in an air fryer, it is crucial to understand the potential risks. The CDC study noted that microwaves, the most common alternative to ovens, are known for having hot spots and leaving certain areas of your food uncooked. However, air fryers were also used by 30% of people who weren't using a traditional oven. The study pointed out that the wattage of microwaves changed safe cooking times, and similarly, air fryers have different cooking abilities depending on the manufacturer, leading to varied cooking times. This could result in the outside of your food being cooked to a safe temperature while the inside remains in the danger zone.
The CDC identified a part of the problem being the lack of focus on manufacturer labeling for air fryer use. While most products now have labels warning users about microwave use, air fryers are not mentioned. To ensure safety, air fryer users need to understand the temperatures required for safe poultry cooking, which is an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. The only reliable way to determine if one of these frozen stuffed chicken products is properly cooked is to use a meat thermometer. The risk is potentially even higher with an air fryer versus a microwave because the outside could brown significantly before the interior reaches the correct temperature.
Other air fryer food safety tips
To prevent salmonella infection while using an air fryer, all chicken products — frozen or fresh — need to be cooked to the correct temperature. However, proper handling of all raw foods is also essential to prevent cross-contamination. The CDC has a four-step process that should be followed when you are handling raw or frozen chicken.
First, keep everything clean. Thoroughly clean all utensils and cooking surfaces, especially if they have come into contact with raw chicken. Wash your hands every time you touch the chicken or anything else to prevent cross-contamination. Second, keep raw chicken separate from everything else. Use separate bags while shopping and designate a specific cutting board solely for raw chicken. Third, cook the chicken to the correct temperature using an accurate food thermometer to ensure it reaches the safe internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Fourth, chill any leftover food promptly below 40 degrees Fahrenheit after cooking, and never thaw frozen food on the counter. Following these steps will help minimize the risk of foodborne illnesses. Remember that proper handling of all raw foods is crucial for food safety even when using an air fryer.