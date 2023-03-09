If You Want To Bathe In Ranch Dressing, Wingstop Now Has You Covered
Bathing in ranch dressing is everyone's dream, right? Maybe not, but it's hard to dispute that people in the United States love the condiment. A 2017 study done by the Association for Dressings and Sauces (via The New York Times) found that 40% of Americans consider ranch to be their favorite salad dressing.
And through the years, ranch dressing's reputation has turned into something greater than just an addition to salads. Ranch burgers, ranch dip, and even ranch-flavored potato chips are just three ways its flavor has evolved over time.
Wingstop, a chicken wing chain known for its variety of different flavors and sauces, is taking the ranch phenomenon to new heights. The company knows what its customers love, and for National Ranch Day on March 10 (yes, the dressing has a holiday), Wingstop is upping the ante by letting you get squeaky clean with ranch dressing — well, sort of.
Wingstop is letting fans bathe in ranch
Before you jump to conclusions, it's not exactly what you're thinking. No, there won't be a bathtub of ranch dressing for you to literally bathe in. However, Wingstop is doing the next-best thing. The brand's press release reveals that it's partnering with Buff City Soap to release "ranch-scented, ranch-inspired soaps" on March 10.
The catch is that you have to be quick; Wingstop is only giving free soap to the first 100 customers who visit BatheInRanch.com. The soap will be available at 10 a.m. CT on March 10. (The soap is ranch-scented, but the site makes it clear that it's not edible, so don't get any ideas.)
If you're not one of the lucky first 100, you can still celebrate National Ranch Day. Wingstop is also giving out free ranch all day with online or app orders — just use the promo code FREERANCH.