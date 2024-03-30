Sprinkle Everything Bagel Seasoning On Burger Buns For A Way Better Bite

Though it would make the process easier, it's not quite possible to just dump everything bagel seasoning on top of a burger bun and expect it to stay put. Without the help of a sticky ingredient, the seasoning will slide right off the slick surface of a bun. However, it's not difficult to bind the two together, and you probably already have the required ingredients in your pantry or fridge.

An egg wash is the best way to glue everything seasoning to a burger bun. Simply whisk together one egg with a dash of water to thin out the consistency for easy coating. Then, use a pastry brush to varnish the burger bun before dusting it with seasoning and baking the bagel-inspired bun until golden brown. If you don't have a pastry brush, consider cutting vertical lines into parchment paper or coffee filters for a makeshift brush. If all else fails, you can slap on some gloves and use your hands to apply the egg wash.

If you don't have eggs on hand, you can coat the bun with oil and follow the same steps. For an unexpected egg wash alternative that works just as well, brush the bun with a thin layer of mayonnaise. Made with eggs and oil, mayonnaise works perfectly as an adhesive for everything bagel seasoning.