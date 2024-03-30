Sprinkle Everything Bagel Seasoning On Burger Buns For A Way Better Bite
Dense with hearty proteins, rich cheeses, garden-fresh veggies, and creamy sauces, burgers are a one-stop meal for crave-curbing satisfaction. Delicious as the burger fillings are, the buns that hold it all together are equally important. As the first burger ingredient your taste buds make contact with, buns hold the power to define your burger-eating experience. If you're tired of plain buns, consider sprinkling them with everything bagel seasoning for a more inspired bite.
What exactly is everything bagel seasoning? Typically made with a combination of toasted sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dehydrated onion and garlic, and sea salt, this simple, versatile, and popular spice blend evokes the essence of a morning bagel. Sprinkling this seasoning atop a burger bun infuses it with salty, savory flavors. But it's not just the taste of the burger buns that improves with a sprinkle of everything seasoning, it's also the texture. The coarse, crunchy consistency of the spice blend and the soft, fluffy quality of the bread culminate in a well-rounded mouthfeel that's just as satisfying as what's inside the bun.
Getting the seasoning to stick
Though it would make the process easier, it's not quite possible to just dump everything bagel seasoning on top of a burger bun and expect it to stay put. Without the help of a sticky ingredient, the seasoning will slide right off the slick surface of a bun. However, it's not difficult to bind the two together, and you probably already have the required ingredients in your pantry or fridge.
An egg wash is the best way to glue everything seasoning to a burger bun. Simply whisk together one egg with a dash of water to thin out the consistency for easy coating. Then, use a pastry brush to varnish the burger bun before dusting it with seasoning and baking the bagel-inspired bun until golden brown. If you don't have a pastry brush, consider cutting vertical lines into parchment paper or coffee filters for a makeshift brush. If all else fails, you can slap on some gloves and use your hands to apply the egg wash.
If you don't have eggs on hand, you can coat the bun with oil and follow the same steps. For an unexpected egg wash alternative that works just as well, brush the bun with a thin layer of mayonnaise. Made with eggs and oil, mayonnaise works perfectly as an adhesive for everything bagel seasoning.
Complementary burger combinations
Luckily, the ingredients in everything bagel seasoning pair well with a wide range of burger provisions, ensuring that you'll never have to compromise on or omit your favorite fixings. Beyond the classics, however, some toppings are a match made in heaven with those toasty sesame seeds and dried allium flakes.
For a bagel-inspired burger, top your patty with a generous dollop of cream cheese for a rich, tangy, and satisfying sauce alternative. Or, swap out the beef for a homemade salmon patty or smoked salmon burger. Salmon pairs well with the cream cheese and sliced red onion, echoing the classic combination found in a bagel with lox.
Try adding creamy avocado slices instead of cheese to add a smooth and buttery texture to the burger that complements the crunchiness of the everything bagel seasoning without overshadowing it. Whichever way you choose to fill the buns, dusting the bread with everything bagel seasoning brings you one step closer to enjoying the best burger ever.