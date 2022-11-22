The Controversial Reason McDonald's And Walmart's Beef Suppliers Are Being Criticized

If fast-food restaurants and supermarkets share one thing in common, it can be easy to be suspicious about the quality of their food. While it's true you're not exactly getting a cut of imported Wagyu beef for what you pay at McDonald's or Walmart, it doesn't mean that the beef you're getting from is in any way bad, right?

Walmart and McDonald's do go to great lengths to convince people that the meat they're purchasing, be it ground beef or hamburger patty, is only pure ground beef. Walmart announced in August 2022 that it would begin collaboration with Sustainable Beef LLC as part of a plan to bring high-quality beef to consumers while maintaining a sustainable and healthy supply cycle, per Walmart. McDonald's has gone on record to promise its customers that "every patty is 100% real beef with no fillers, additives or preservatives," and not made of some kind of grotesque pink slime churned out in a factory. Customers want to know more about what kind of beef it is, who produces it, and how fresh it is.

But for all of these promises, it seems that both the king of bulk shopping and the baron of Big Macs have once again found themselves under fire for their supposedly "pure" ground beef products.