The Perfect Substitute For Red Wine Is Actually Non-Alcoholic

Whether pairing it with a homemade steak dinner or enjoying it as a nightcap, red wine is a timeless libation that's been enjoyed for centuries. But when you don't have red wine on hand or simply want to enjoy a non-alcoholic beverage reminiscent of a juicy pinot noir or a spicy chianti, turn to black tea. Although a humble box of black tea sachets might not be the first thing that comes to mind when considering red wine substitutes, you'd be surprised to discover they have more in common than you think.

The most significant common denominator between red wine and tea is that they both contain tannins. What are tannins, you might ask? Tannins are polyphenolic compounds — naturally occurring chemicals found in plants like grapes and, you guessed it, black tea leaves. Tannins are responsible for the pleasantly bitter bite of red wine and the astringency that lingers in your mouth after a sip of black tea. Generally, the darker red your wine is, the more tannins it has. The same is true for the depth of color in your black tea.

Not only do red wine and black tea share surprisingly similar flavor profiles thanks to the satisfying sting of tannins, but you can also use black tea in cooking, much like you would with red wine. You can make the swap in meat or veggie marinades, and it will tenderize your food while infusing it with dynamic yet subtle new flavors.