Fried Lemon Could Be The Showstopping Addition Your Salad Needs

The first step in making fried lemon slices is to slice your lemons according to your preferred texture. Thicker slices will yield a juicier center, while thinner slices will come out almost chip-like. Once you've finished your knife work, the next step is to remove the seeds and blanch the slices in salted boiling water for a couple of minutes, just to take away some of the bitterness of the skin.

Next, remove the slices from the water with a slotted spoon, pat them dry, and gently fry them in olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. (If you have a splatter guard, now would be a good time to use it. Seriously.) Fry them for about five minutes, flipping occasionally with a pair of tongs until both sides are burnished to your liking. Finally, transfer the slices to a plate and season them with flaky salt.

Once they've cooled on a plate or a wire rack, they're ready to eat — but you might want to hold off if you want to make at least one specific type of dish stand out. Here are some of our favorite ways to incorporate them into a salad.