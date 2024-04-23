Insomnia Cookies Is Going All Out For Mother's Day With Limited-Time Offerings
Insomniacs with a sweet tooth are in for a treat! Insomnia Cookies is launching some fresh new items to celebrate Mother's Day. Insomnia Cookies often celebrates holidays with special deals, and this spring season is no different. First in the lineup is a Strawberry Basil Lemonade Filled Deluxe Cookie. This treat consists of a strawberry flavored dough sprinkled with flecks of basil and flush with notes of lemon. When you bite into it, you'll be greeted with a strawberry jam center that adds to its decadence.
There's also a beautiful Flower Cake, made of your choice of favorite cookies baked into a flower shape. It's the perfect way to move away from the traditional roses and other blooms, but still gift something floral for the holiday. This cake, like the chain's other cookie cakes, can include a buttercream message, and is available in nine different classic cookie flavors. These Mother's Day specials are only around for a limited time, so Insomnia cookie monsters will need to act fast if they want to take a bite out of one of these offerings.
Don't forget about our grads
Just like how Insomnia Cookies welcomed students back to school last August with some sweet deals, this time they're congratulating students who are getting ready to don their gowns and toss their caps. This spring they're offering a limited edition special graduation box. This festive gift box sleeve is available for their 12-pack of classic cookies as well as their Deluxe 6-pack and 4+4 pack (although if you buy the pack of 12 cookies you can take advantage of their deal to get a 13th free).
Another limited-time deal to check out is Insomnia's prom date package. This sweet package includes a 12-pack of any of their classic cookies. Then, you can customize your box by adding one of four messages to the inside lid, including, "Prom without you would be crumby." So, whether you're celebrating a special mother in your life, getting ready to give kudos to a graduate in the family, or looking for a sweet way to ask a date out to prom, Insomnia Cookies has plenty of limited edition deals to snatch up this spring.