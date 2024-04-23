Insomnia Cookies Is Going All Out For Mother's Day With Limited-Time Offerings

Insomniacs with a sweet tooth are in for a treat! Insomnia Cookies is launching some fresh new items to celebrate Mother's Day. Insomnia Cookies often celebrates holidays with special deals, and this spring season is no different. First in the lineup is a Strawberry Basil Lemonade Filled Deluxe Cookie. This treat consists of a strawberry flavored dough sprinkled with flecks of basil and flush with notes of lemon. When you bite into it, you'll be greeted with a strawberry jam center that adds to its decadence.

There's also a beautiful Flower Cake, made of your choice of favorite cookies baked into a flower shape. It's the perfect way to move away from the traditional roses and other blooms, but still gift something floral for the holiday. This cake, like the chain's other cookie cakes, can include a buttercream message, and is available in nine different classic cookie flavors. These Mother's Day specials are only around for a limited time, so Insomnia cookie monsters will need to act fast if they want to take a bite out of one of these offerings.