Insomnia Is Celebrating 2 Upcoming Food Holidays With Freebie Deals

Insomnia, the cookie delivery company, has only continued to grow since it began delivering late-night sweet treats on college campuses in 2003. In fact, the cookie chain has become so popular that it not only has over 240 locations across the United States, but it was also acquired by another famously sweet company –- Krispy Kreme –- in 2018. Recently, Insomnia made dessert lovers happy by adding brownies and blondies to its permanent menu. Now it looks like the cookie company wants to go all out with great deals for two important upcoming dessert-themed holidays.

In fact, Insomnia has announced that it plans on celebrating National Ice Cream Sandwich Day and National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day in style by offering fun promotions that will allow customers to get either a free classic cookie or cookie'wich (cookie ice cream sandwich) with their orders. But how can you take advantage of these sweet deals?