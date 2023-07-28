Insomnia Is Celebrating 2 Upcoming Food Holidays With Freebie Deals
Insomnia, the cookie delivery company, has only continued to grow since it began delivering late-night sweet treats on college campuses in 2003. In fact, the cookie chain has become so popular that it not only has over 240 locations across the United States, but it was also acquired by another famously sweet company –- Krispy Kreme –- in 2018. Recently, Insomnia made dessert lovers happy by adding brownies and blondies to its permanent menu. Now it looks like the cookie company wants to go all out with great deals for two important upcoming dessert-themed holidays.
In fact, Insomnia has announced that it plans on celebrating National Ice Cream Sandwich Day and National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day in style by offering fun promotions that will allow customers to get either a free classic cookie or cookie'wich (cookie ice cream sandwich) with their orders. But how can you take advantage of these sweet deals?
Insomnia's upcoming cookie deals
If you haven't tried Insomnia's cookie'wiches, now's your chance. National Ice Cream Sandwich Day is on August 2nd, and Insomnia will be celebrating with a buy one get one free deal on cookie ice cream sandwiches from July 31st to August 3rd. According to the company, you can take advantage of this deal by purchasing a cookie'wich in person or online and adding a second one to your order for free. Mix and match your way into your perfect ice cream cookie sandwich by choosing from a range of ice cream flavors (including favorites like vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry) and various beloved cookies (like the classic with M&Ms, double chocolate chunk, and even vegan chocolate chunk). The options are endless and completely customizable — you can even choose a different cookie for the top and bottom of your cookie'wich.
Immediately after Insomnia's Ice Cream Sandwich Day deals end, its National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day deals begin. Lasting from August 4th to August 6th, National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day ups the ante by offering a free classic cookie with every purchase of at least $5. Insomnia's classic cookies come in 14 different cookie flavors, from strawberry shortcake to gluten-free chocolate chip. So, no matter which cookie you choose as your freebie, we hope you enjoy these deals to the fullest and celebrate the end of summer with some sweet sugary treats.