The Tangy Ingredient Your Barbecue Sauce Desperately Needs

Ask any ordinary barbecue lover what makes for the perfect barbecue sauce, and you'll be sure to get a few different answers. When it comes to barbecue, fans staunchly take their stance depending on their region's sauce variations and preferences. Still, whether you prefer your barbecue sauce vinegar- or tomato-based, sweet or tangy, one ingredient can add a little brightness to any homemade barbecue sauce or brighten up a store-bought sauce in a pinch: Lemon juice.

You may not think of the zesty lemon as a key ingredient for smoky, finger-licking barbecue sauce, but it's the perfect acidic addition to take any one-note savory sauce to a new dimension. Lemon juice pairs particularly well with a sweeter barbecue sauce, but that doesn't mean it can't help your smokier sauce pop, either. If you're making homemade barbecue sauce, you can count on the lemon juice to help keep your sauce fresh a bit longer, as it's a natural preservative.