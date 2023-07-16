The Unappetizing Reason You Might Want To Stop Buying Ground Coffee

If you're a coffee lover, you may want to brace yourself for this unsettling truth. Your beloved ground coffee might be hiding a dark secret that could make you think twice before purchasing it again. Many brands often contain fillers that degrade the quality of your brew.

It may come as a shock to some, but the practice of cutting coffee with cheaper ingredients isn't a new phenomenon. In a 2014 interview, Dr. Suzana Lucy Nixdorf of the State University of Londrina in Brazil told Women's Health that this happens a lot when there are coffee shortages, and suppliers have to find unique ways to boost profits. How does this slide past food regulatory groups? Nixdorf says it's because it's nearly impossible to distinguish what's what after the beans are roasted and ground.

So, what's a coffee lover to do? The answer is simple: Buy whole-bean coffee and grind it yourself. Risk of adulteration isn't the only unappetizing reason why you might want to stop buying ground coffee, though. From the degradation of flavor to the risk of contamination, let's dive into the many reasons why buying whole beans is the way to go.