It's Actually Pretty Hard To Find A McDonald's Sweet 'N Sour Sauce Copycat

Fast-food lovers can't get enough of McDonald's Sweet 'N Sour Sauce — a wonderful accompaniment to the chain's McNuggets, fries, burgers, and anything else on its menu. The devotion to this sauce is so strong that McDonald's customers are clamoring to get their hands on the stuff outside of the restaurant, which has proven to be a difficult task. As McDonald's former manager of culinary innovation, Mike Haracz is just the guy to provide insight into the special ingredients that make McDonald's menu items so memorable.

According to a recent TikTok clip, Haracz believes that Ken's Sweet N' Sour Sauce is the closest thing you can find on the market. Both sauces contain similar ingredients and offer a similar flavor profile, which is sure to make McDonald's fans happy. However, these sauces are still not an exact match, according to Haracz. That's because Ken's Sweet N' Sour Sauce, as well as other sweet and sour sauces available in the U.S., lack certain key ingredients that are found in the McDonald's version.