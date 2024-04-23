The Gas Stove Burner Mistake You Need To Stop Making

Gas stoves offer a fast-responding cooking method for everything from boiling water to heating a wok or cooking steaks on an indoor grill pan. While some chefs swear by the redeeming qualities of gas ranges, there are many ways the average cook might create wasteful or even harmful situations when using them. One of at least eight mistakes everyone makes when cooking on a gas stove top is using a small pan on a large burner. Not only is this inefficient, but this mismatch can damage cookware and cause burns.

Grabbing that small sauté pan or sauce pot might be convenient for a single fried egg or a small amount of beef au jus. However, deciding on the right size pan for the food you are making is only part of the equation. The next step is matching the pan to the burner. Instead of simply turning on your most-used burner (we know you have one), pair the pan size to the burner size on your gas range and consider the function of the burner you choose.