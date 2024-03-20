The Money-Saving Reason To Avoid Using Small Pans On Large Burners

Maybe you grew up in a house where leaving a room without turning off the light would earn you a scolding, or maybe not. In either case, one thing you've probably noticed about being an adult and maintaining a home is that it's expensive. And no matter what your financial situation is, there's never a good reason to waste money. Taking small steps to conserve energy is in the best interests of your bank account, not to mention that of the planet.

But even if you're already in the habit of, for instance, turning things off and unplugging them when they're not in use, there are some little things you can do in the kitchen that could make a big impact on your energy bill. If you have an electric stove, one no-effort step you can take is to use cookware that corresponds to the size of the burner.

It may not seem like a big deal, but using a small pot or pan on a large burner is a common electric stove mistake that uses more energy than you actually need, as any part of the burner that's uncovered is just heating the air. Utilizing cookware that's even a couple of inches in diameter smaller than the burner can use up significantly more energy than a smaller burner would, for no added benefit.