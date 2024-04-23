The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwiches Ever Start With A Mistake

A classic grilled cheese sandwich is one of those foods where learning to make it is easy, but mastering it is a lot harder. Anybody can slap some cheese on a couple of pieces of bread and put it in a pan, but the true genius of the grilled cheese master comes in paying attention to the details. And if you're wondering how to make the best grilled cheese, the answer is to do something that would generally be considered a mistake: Start cooking it in a cold pan.

But why would you start food in a cold pan? A hot pan is how you get the delicious browning known as the Maillard reaction that leads to toasted bread. But the issue with grilled cheese is the timing, and making sure your cheese is melted while your bread is perfectly toasted can be difficult. Not so if you start in a cold pan, though, which gives your cheese time to begin melting before your bread has crisped to perfection — and thus keeps it from overcooking.