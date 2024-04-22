Throw Banana Bread On The Barbecue And Thank Us Later

One of the best things about banana bread is that, in addition to the sugar in your recipe, ripe bananas themselves are packed with natural sweetness. It's part of the reason they work so well on the barbecue, where the intense heat helps caramelize them into a delicious dish. But when banana bread made with that same ripened fruit is also grilled, a similar process takes place, with the Maillard reaction upgrading your slices by concentrating their flavor and activating their aromas. In addition, the slight char of the grill brings a little balancing bitterness, and the smoky flavor complements the sweet bread. You also get the benefit of a textural contrast as slices crisp up slightly, which is a nice touch for an otherwise soft and tender treat.

Grilling your banana bread is simple and takes only about two to three minutes. This works perfectly well with a store-bought favorite, but if you prefer to make your own banana bread, a few tips can help take this dish to new heights.