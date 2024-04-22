The Oil Trick To Fix Your Soup If It's Too Spicy

Soup can accidentally turn out spicy for a number of reasons. Perhaps you added too much cayenne powder, haven't built up your spice tolerance, or maybe underestimated the heat level of the chile peppers you used. It could even be a matter of forgetting to taste your soup as you cook it. Luckily there are plenty of methods to tame food that's too spicy. Dairy can be added to any spicy dish to tone down the heat, a bit of sugar or sweetener can have a similar effect, or you can increase the amounts of the other ingredients to mask the spice. While these solutions are perfectly effective, you may want to consider adding cooking oil before trying anything else. Unlike adding sugar, which may add sweetness to your soup, or adding dairy (such as sour cream), which could introduce some tanginess, oil has a more neutral flavor.

If you're concerned about it making your soup too greasy, don't worry, because you have the option to remove the oil once it's done its job. Start by pouring a cup of oil into your pot of soup, then boil it and let it cool. Once cooled, the oil will collect on the top of the soup. You can either remove this oil or serve it immediately. Once you taste your soup, it'll be noticeably less spicy than it started. But how does oil accomplish this?