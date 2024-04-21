The Crescent Roll Hack For Way Easier Baklava

Baklava has a long and storied history. Before its first direct appearance in the 15th century, ancient Greeks, Romans, and the Assyrian Empire had dishes that resembled (at least vaguely) what we would call baklava. It is a dessert that has endured even though it is often relegated to festivals or holidays — and in defiance of the skill required by the traditionally made, from-scratch version.

A classic baklava is usually made with walnuts or pistachios, honey or sugar syrup, and layers of very thin dough. While the nut mixture doesn't need too much precision beyond chopping, and the syrup comes together easily enough, for many bakers, the most vexing, perplexing element they get hung up on is the dough.

Baklava is typically made with phyllo dough — from scratch or frozen — which can be hard to work with and lead to less-than-stellar results. So, it's time to sidestep centuries of tradition for a little culinary convenience. Swap crescent roll sheets for the phyllo dough in your recipe, and you'll end up with a delicious (and way easier) dessert.