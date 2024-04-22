14 Foods That Are Better When You Start With A Cold Skillet

There's little use in a cold skillet, and for most recipes, heat is the name of the game. However, heating your skillet to a searing temperature before dropping your food onto it may not always give you the best results. For certain foods, beginning with an ultra-hot skillet can be the worst move you can make, causing your ingredients to scorch, burn, or overcook quickly. Contrary to what logic might tell you, starting with a cold skillet can produce a more even, tastier result.

Cyrille Holota, the executive chef at Le Bibloquet at Buckhead Village in Atlanta, Georgia, agrees. "Starting with a cold skillet can be advantageous for certain cooking techniques, such as cooking delicate foods like fish or eggs," he says. "It allows for more control over the cooking process, preventing overheating and getting an even cook." What might surprise you, too, is the number of foods where beginning with a cold skillet is more beneficial than using a hot one straight off the bat. We decided to investigate which foods were better with a cold skillet, and with some vital contributions from Holota, we present to you our top picks.