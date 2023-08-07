Brazil Nuts Are One Of The Healthiest Nuts To Add To Your Plate

Seeds by definition, Brazil nuts are prominently placed on healthiest nuts lists, among the ranks of the more usual suspects, including walnuts, cashews, pine nuts, almonds, and pistachios. Wonder what makes these oblong, fleshy nuts so healthy? For one, Brazil nuts are packed with monounsaturated fats and high levels of nutrients, including the trace mineral selenium, which is present in soil and found in certain foods and supplements. Selenium promotes thyroid health, and having low selenium levels may be a precursor to certain diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, and may cause anxiety and depression.

And having a high selenium count isn't the only health benefit of Brazil nuts. They're also loaded with antioxidants, have anti-inflammatory and cancer preventive properties, and are thought to be beneficial to brain and heart function, too. However, you should enjoy this delicious and healthy snack sparingly, as eating too many (more than four) can lead to a toxicity called selenosis, which occurs from consuming large amounts of selenium.

Native to the trees bearing the same name found deep in the Amazon rainforest stretching across nine South American countries (Brazil, Peru, Bolivia, Columbia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Suriname, Guyana, and French Guyana), Brazil nuts have earned international notoriety for their taste and health benefits. Still, production has slowed in recent years due to both environmental and human factors.