The Best Pasta Salad Starts With A Mistake

When making a warm pasta dish, the last thing you want to do is overcook your noodles. In addition to generously salting your water, draining it at the al dente stage is the key to winning the approval of a discerning Italian nonna. Thankfully, pasta salad is a little more forgiving and is even better with overcooked noodles.

While al dente noodles are perfectly toothsome when warm, they don't take kindly to being refrigerated. If you've ever taken a bite of leftover cold spaghetti, you know what we're talking about. This happens because when cooked pasta is refrigerated, its natural starch molecules transform into resistant ones, clinging together in a process called retrogradation. This tightening causes it to become firm, almost rubbery.

However, overcooking your noodles until they're limp makes retrogradation work in your favor, yielding the perfect texture for your pasta salad. This coupled with the fact that it can be made ahead of time, makes this the ultimate low-maintenance side dish.