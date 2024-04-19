The Simple Mistake That's Ruining Your Cookie Dough

If you've ever gone to make chocolate chip cookies, or any other cookie recipe for that matter, and come across a recipe that says to chill the cookie dough, chances are you've been tempted to skip the chilling. After all, the faster you get the cookies in the oven, the faster you get to eat them! This, however, is a rookie raw cookie dough mistake.

Although it might seem like an unnecessary step, chilling your dough can actually make for a better cookie, even when the recipe doesn't specifically call for it. That's because when you chill the dough, you wind up with chewier cookies rather than too crispy ones. At the same time you get a more flavorful treat with a beautiful golden color and perfect shape. You don't need to chill dough for long, either. Just 30 minutes should make a big difference. However, after about 24 hours of chilling, you won't see any major changes affecting your treats.