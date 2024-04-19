When Adding Oil And Vinegar To Salad, Order Matters

The reason it's beneficial to add the vinegar to your salad before adding the oil has to do with the lettuce itself. Lettuce leaves have a tough, waxy exterior that keeps liquids from penetrating the leaves' surface and making them wilt. Oil, however, can easily sneak past this protective outer layer and cause the leaf to break down. When mixing up an oil and vinegar dressing directly in a salad, adding vinegar first creates a barrier between the lettuce and oil, ensuring the lettuce retains its crisp, fresh texture for a longer period.

Oil's innate density doesn't just leave lettuce leaves vulnerable to wilting, but also all of the other ingredients in the bowl. Another reason to avoid adding this rich, heavy ingredient first is that it will coat all your salad's ingredients and prevent the vinegar from sticking to the salad veggies. This will create a lackluster salad with only one component of the dressing adhering to the ingredients in your salad, with the vinegar left to pool at the bottom of your bowl.

Another way to protect your delicate salad greens and the overall flavors in your salad is to use a third element in your dressing: An emulsifier. But this means you're gonna dirty another bowl.