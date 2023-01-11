Ina Garten Shared A Nostalgic 20-Year-Old Barefoot Contessa Throwback

"This was the very first show that I filmed 20 years ago! Yikes!," wrote Ina Garten in her throwback Instagram post's caption. The post featured a clip from the first episode of the "Barefoot Contessa" series, which aired in November 2002. Titled "The Mediterranean Feast," the episode in question involves Garten whipping up Mediterranean dishes she discovered during her trip to Provence (per IMBd). While the chef prepared impressive eats like hummus and grilled lamb during that fateful first show, the nostalgic recipe Garten shared with her followers on social media was a simple one because, after all, who doesn't love lemonade?

According to the throwback video (and the recipe on Garten's website), all you need to make this refreshing drink is freshly squeezed lemon juice, sugar (Garten suggests using fine sugar but any type can work), water, ice, and, if you're in the mood to celebrate, a splash of vodka. Then you only need to mix your ingredients together in a blender and enjoy.

While this recipe is two decades old, fans in the comment section gushed over the old-school treat and many stated they wanted to re-watch older episodes of the show to see even more throwback eats and drinks. However, although foodies may binge every "Barefoot Contessa" episode to mark its 20th birthday, between this ongoing show and Garten's more recent "Be My Guest" series (per VARIETY), there is plenty more reality TV featuring Garten to come.