What's The Difference Between Cream Of Coconut And Coconut Cream?

Coconut cream and cream of coconut, despite sounding very similar, are unique and used for different purposes. While they do share a number of similarities, including being made by mostly the same process, they can't always be used interchangeably.

Coconut cream is made by blending together coconut, water, and occasionally a stabilizing agent. This results in a product with relatively high-fat content, akin to traditional dairy cream. This inherent richness makes it an excellent candidate for culinary applications where a replacement for heavy cream is needed. On the other hand, cream of coconut follows a similar process but takes a distinct turn by incorporating copious amounts of sugar. This transformation yields a thick, syrupy concoction with a pronounced sweetness.

In terms of texture and taste, the cream of coconut diverges from coconut cream. Its viscosity and saccharine profile set it apart, making it a standout ingredient in sweet treats and tropical cocktails. When considering a substitution between these two, it's crucial to factor in both the level of sweetness and the texture they bring to the table. Your choice should be guided by the desired end result of your recipe. Whether you're seeking a luscious, creamy addition or a sugary, dense infusion, understanding these nuances will help you to make the right culinary decision.